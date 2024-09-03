A jet ski crash killed their son. They are now suing the Middle Tennessee Boy Scouts of America.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After their 10-year-old son died in a jet ski incident, his parents are now suing the summer camp where the crash took place.

Jack Gear's parents — Crystalyn Gear and Xson Gear — have filed a $10 million wrongful death suit against the Middle Tennessee Council Inc., Boy Scouts of America. A staffer at the camp at the Boxwell Reservation was driving Jack on the jet ski on Old Hickory Lake this summer when it struck by another jet ski.

The crash left Jack dead and a staffer critically injured.

Both of the jet skis were registered and owned by the Middle Tennessee Council, according to the lawsuit.

The Boy Scouts Middle Tennessee Council said the camper was part of a National Guard family and was participating in the Tennessee National Guard’s annual Youth Development Week. Gear attended Union City Schools, where he would have gone to middle school this fall.

