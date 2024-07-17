Boxwell Reservation jet ski crash kills one 10-year-old camper, injures one staff member.

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a tragic accident at Boxwell Scout Reservation Tuesday, a Boxwell Camp staff member was severely injured and a child attending the camp was killed.

The accident happened on Old Hickory Lake — it was a jet ski crash.

Officials say the camper, 10, was on the jet ski with a 19-year-old staff member who was driving when the crash happened.

The 10-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, where he died. The 19-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Both of the personal watercraft were owned by Boxwell Reservation and being operated by staff, according to officials. This is the third boat-related death on Old Hickory Lake in 2024.