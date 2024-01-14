A key difference between this cold front and the freeze in December 2022 could mean more plants survive

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Christmases ago, temperatures tanked.

"That freeze event happened so fast," said Taylor Reeder, a horticulture agent with UT-TSU Extension in Williamson County. "We dropped from 50 degrees to -2 degrees in such a short timeframe."

That temperature swing in December 2022 caused costly damage to lawns and landscapes. It took plants like Laurel trees and Holly bushes by surprise.

"The plants had no chance to get used to it," Reeder said.

Reeder says she is a lot less concerned than she was in 2022. Our Storm 5 Weather Team is not expecting such a rapid temperature drop.

"This time around we have been cold leading up to the freeze," Reeder said.

Kristy Bergstrom is a master gardener, and owns a home in Franklin. She is not anxious about this week's winter weather because her yard is made up of mostly native plants.

"I feel no anxiety at all because we've been very intentional about what we've put in our garden," said Kristy Bergstrom. "They'll do a lot better because they're ready to handle the cold weather."

Some things everyone will want to do to protect their plants include pushing potted plants together. You will also want to put leaves at the base or crown of your ground plants to keep them warm. Plants should be watered, too.

"The best thing you can do for your plant is make sure they are well-watered — the rain we had recently is going to be really helpful. Make sure if you have potted plants they are well watered because they drain and dry out a lot faster than our soil in the ground," Reeder said.

The go-to approach is usually to put a sheet or blanket over plants. But apparently, that should only be done for a short frost event.