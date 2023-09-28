'A kick in the gut' Music City BMX, a volunteer organization, has specialty bikes stolen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bicycle Motocross is a unique sport with a very loyal following. The only track in Middle Tennessee is located at a park in Antioch. But an incident over the weekend could hurt their mission to grow the sport.

Randy Moore, the track operator for Music City BMX, does everything he can to grow the sport and the popularity of the track. "If they don’t have a bike, we have bikes," said Moore. "We had a lot more bikes until recently."

Sunday morning, as volunteers made their usual checks, they made a devastating discovery. "People came out and they found the containers open that hold all of our rental bikes and program bikes. We did our inventory against the numbers we have -- we’re missing 18," said Moore.

Most of the 18 specialty bikes that were stolen, were borrowed by kids learning the sport. "It’s like a kick in the gut. You know?" said Moore. "This particular bike runs about retail -- $300. If you have 18 of them, that adds up a little bit."

Metro Police is investigating the incident, but so far the case hasn't been fully resolved.

Moore is worried that replacing all of those bikes will delay other projects out at the track. Even still, Moore doesn't hold a grudge. "I’m not going to have anybody’s head, I’m not that vindictive. My goal is to get this program back to where it was, or better," he said.

Thankfully, the story doesn't end there. Since the incident over the weekend, BMX riders from all over the country have called and lent their support. "We didn’t even ask and a lot of them are -- how can we help? How can we help you? That’s how it works," said Moore.

Admittedly, it's hard to picture right now, but Randy thinks their best days are still ahead. "Oh it means everything, like I said, this sport is very unique, and people are very generous," he said.

If you'd like to help Music City BMX replace some of their stolen bikes, you can donate here.