A legacy of quiet generosity: Remembering Sheriff Sonny Weatherford's support for toy drive

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford is remembered not just for his 42 years in law enforcement, but also for his quiet generosity.

Weatherford's family shared that his life’s purpose was serving the community, something he did both publicly and privately. After his passing earlier this year, it was revealed that he had been a secret donor to the Fostering Hope Toy Drive since 2020.

“There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about him,” said his wife, Tammy Weatherford. “It’s hard being at home without him... everywhere you look, he’s there. We will make it.”

During his celebration of life, the community learned that Sheriff Weatherford had quietly picked up any unfulfilled Christmas lists for the toy drive, ensuring foster children received gifts.

“He did it completely behind the scenes,” Tammy said.

This year, the drive expanded to more counties. Organizer Jordyn Clark noted that even after Sonny’s passing, his spirit of giving continued.

“They were closing his bank accounts this year, finalizing everything, and they actually took the remaining amount in his account and donated it to Fostering Hope as a final testament,” Clark said.

Tammy wants people to remember her late husband was a man who loved his family, his job and the people of Sumner County.

“He had a heart as big as Texas, and he didn’t want it to show. But he did it. He made a difference,” she said.

Clark’s mission to help Tennessee foster children through Fostering Hope has grown tremendously over the years.

“We’ve gone from 50 kids to over 400 this year,” Clark shared. “This is by far the largest year we’ve ever had.”

Clark recalled Sonny’s dedication.

"He did it completely behind the scenes, going through the list at his house. He didn’t want it publicized but wanted to ensure all the kids received Christmas gifts.”

Weatherford may have skipped the traditional Santa suit, but he wore his badge with honor.

“Our Secret Santa — Sonny Weatherford. It’s pretty amazing,” Clark said.

His unexpected passing in East Tennessee has left a void, but Tammy has felt the community’s love and support.

“It meant everything,” she said.

Though his secret was revealed during his celebration of life, Sonny’s giving spirit lives on. She knows Sonny would have preferred to keep his secret, but didn’t want his legacy of kindness to go unrecognized.

