A local U.S. Army veteran is this year's 'Home with Heart' winner

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Giving back is something that's typical for Thomas "Tom" Cook. What's not typical? Winning a brand new house after making a $100 donation!

Cook is this year's "Home with Heart" raffle winner — making him the owner of a new build in Smyrna donated by Willow Branch Homes. The luxury four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is in the new Greystone community, offering neighborhood perks like a resort-style pool, open green spaces and an amenities center.

His favorite part? "The living room area, downstairs," Cook said. "That and the master bedroom — but the living room area is just so beautiful, it's just overwhelming!"

For the third year in a row, Willow Branch donated a home for the annual raffle which benefits the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Since 2022, the raffle has raised nearly two million dollars towards life-changing care at the hospital.

Donating to the important cause is what inspired Mr. Cook to enter the raffle in the first place.

"I was interested in the charity. I'm always interested in supporting charity programs, so that aspect of the Home with Heart raffle attracted me. I just thought I would support this charity, and who knows — you never know — but you never really expect or suspect you might actually get drawn! There's always that longshot!"

Rhori Johnston announced the winning raffle ticket number on-air last month. Cook said he was "flabbergasted" when he realized he was the winner.

"I just thought — that can't be! But I looked at it — I read it two, three times and thought, 'well I think it is!'" Cook said. "Then I took it in to my dad, he was in another room and I said, 'Here... I want to be sure I'm reading this right! Check this out!' So he read it, and sure enough it matched. And then, to top it all off — my son's an attorney so I emailed it to my son to triple-check — I said 'son, I need you to check this number and see if I'm losin' my mind!'"

Not losing his mind... but gaining a new place to call home. The Lewisburg native noted the location of the home as a convenience: it's close to family. The U.S. Army veteran served our country for 21 years and went on to work for the Georgia Department of Veterans Services for 15 years before returning to Tennessee to help take care of his father.

We want to share our congratulations to Mr. Cook... enjoy your new home!