A look at what it's like being a professional pickleball player

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. Most people have played or know someone who has, but did you know there are professional players?

Allison Harris, a local Nashvillian, is one of those players as a part of Major League Pickleball.

Harris said she was drafted onto the Los Angeles Mad Drops for two more major league events. She mentioned during the year, she is by herself for other events.

Harris started playing tennis at around 6 years old and later went on to play in college.

Around 2020, is when she picked up pickleball. She travels for the sport, going to Kentucky frequently for practice, and has gone to other states for tournaments.

"I think for like complete beginners, I think just getting out there grabbing friends and playing. I think that's like the first step. I think it's just fun," Harris said. "I think for people who are trying to get to the next level, I think playing tournaments is really the best way to really find out where you're at."

See her in action on the court in the video above!