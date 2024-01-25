A look inside a local craft shop with a mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is a cross between and Michaels and Goodwill. Smart Art + Craft supplies is a spot where you can find all your crafting needs from googly eyes to fabric.

The shop is near Opry Mills.

Smart is a part of the non profit Progress Inc. This store employs adults with disabilities, helping them with a variety of things for their employment path.

The money made at Smart aside from operating costs, goes back to the organization.

"100% of our profits at Smart Art + Craft Supplies benefit programs to promote the health, happiness, and safety of adults living with intellectual disabilities in our community. As individuals with these disabilities often have problems with major life activities such as language, mobility, learning, self-help and independent living, we're honored to help in any way we can," the store's website said.

Happening January 25 through January 28, the store is having a dollar sale. Everything in the store is a dollar or less. Their address is 2416 Music Valley Drive in Nashville.

Watch the video above to meet one of the employees and a volunteer!