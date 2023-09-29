A look inside Brentwood High's cookie store

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some prefer savory others sweet for breakfast. The students are Brentwood High are able to have the latter for $1 thanks to the school's cookie store. All the cookies are baked right there in the school.

"Most of the students that participate are either in our Transition I program or our occupational diploma program," Student Support Services Department Co-Chair and BHS Occupational Diploma Coordinator Teresa Ashcraft said.

The students lay out the cookies, they are put in the oven, cooled, bagged and sold.

"In order to give them some practical experience that they can put on a resume and to actually introduce them to employer expectations. That's why we do this," Ashcraft said.

For more on what the students learn from working in the cookie store, check out the sights and sounds in the video above.