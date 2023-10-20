A look inside the construction of Gaylord Opryland's ICE!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over at Gaylord Opryland, it is transforming into a winter wonderland as they celebrate their 40th A Country Christmas.

A big part of that celebration is this year's ICE!, the theme is The Polar Express.

Making the fantasy come to life takes months of planning and weeks to create.

"It's down to the smallest centimeters of staging and size and scale," said Mark Campbell, the producer for the Artisans of Gaylord ICE! 2023.

There are three groups: carvers, builders and logistics. They share their culture with each of the nine scenes of this year's ICE! According to a release from Gaylord Opryland, the artisans came to Nashville from Harbin, China.

"What I like the most about doing ICE! in America is I can combine my tradition from Chinese culture with American culture. I think that's very cool," one of the artisans said.

They work for hours in below-freezing temperatures to bring the pages alive. The ice makes the journey from Adel, Georgia, eventually turning into entire sets and characters.

