A man accused of stabbing his daughter multiple times is due in court Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 81-year-old man accused of stabbing his daughter multiple times outside a home in Nashville is due in court Wednesday.

Floyd Say Seay is facing an attempted homicide charge after police say he admitted to stabbing his daughter with a kitchen knife and then allegedly telling investigators that he would do it again if he had the chance.

This happened at a home off Louise Drive in South Nashville. When police arrived at the home, they found the man's daughter had been stabbed in her neck, chest, and face.

Police say neighbors filmed everything and handed that footage over to police. The arrest report shows the two were screaming at one another and that's when the man grabbed his daughter's neck and threw her to the ground. Detectives say he then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her multiple times. A neighbor told investigators that they heard him say, “I tried to kill her, but I couldn't."

His daughter was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where she's now recovering, but this case shines a light on domestic violence cases in Nashville.

According to police there have been over 8,562 domestic violence victims this year. Of that number, 811 have been taken to a safe place. Floyd Seay is in jail on a $500,000 bond. He's due in court at 12:35 Wednesday afternoon.