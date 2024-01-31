A man has died in an officer involved shooting in Springfield on Tuesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person has died in an officer involved shooting in Springfield last night.

Smoky Barn News confirmed that Springfield Police were responding to a stolen vehicle found on Blair Street when the officer involved shooting happened.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from One Stop Market which is on South Main Street about one block over.

The Springfield Police Chief told Smoky Barn News that when officers arrived on Blair Street, they found the car that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. The car had crashed in the middle of the road between the intersections of 21st Avenue East and Cherry Street and it was heavily damaged.

According to the Police chief, at some point a man brandished a gun and fired at officers.

The officers returned fire and hit the subject.

He was transported to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This all happened just after 11 p.m. after police were responding to another shooting incident nearby two blocks away on 18th street.

The victim in that shooting was taken to the hospital in a private car and it is not known whether or not it's related to the stolen vehicle on Blair Street.

As is standard procedure after an officer involved shooting, the TBI will lead the investigation on this.

No officers were injured during the shooting.