A mentor, a jokester, a family man: Family and friends remember Jaleel Turner

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family and coworkers are remembering 27-year-old Jaleel Turner, weeks after he was shot and killed by his girlfriend inside their shared apartment.

This all happened in mid-October, at the Southern Apartment Homes in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Police say they believe there was a fight before 22-year-old Shaquira Brown shot him.

Brown was arrested and charged the next day.

"For it to go this far, we never expected that at all," said Jaleel's mother, Candice Turner. "I feel like if it wasn't for her...Jaleel would still be here right now."

She says Jaleel was an independent young man and a jokester who loved to make people laugh. He was also someone who loved his family and his landscaping job in Murfreesboro.

"He respected me as a mother but at the same time we could laugh together, we could talk about anything together," laughed Turner.

"He was actually one of the first people that were nice to me," added one of his coworkers, Aidan Johnson. "He taught me a lot without even realizing it."

If you want to help Jaleel's family with funeral costs, you can visit this GoFundMe.

"He will be truly missed by everyone he ever touched. A person like him, you could never forget him, even if you tried," concluded Turner.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.