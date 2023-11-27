'A miracle': A mother reunites with the nurses and doctors who saved her life

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mother survived going into cardiac arrest three times. And now, she's thanking the people who helped save her life.

In August, Angelica Essary went to TriStar Natchez emergency room where she went into cardiac arrest. Then, she was transferred to TriStar Horizon Medical Center where her heart stopped a second time. Lastly, she was air-lifted to TriStar Centennial Medical Center where she went into cardiac arrest a third time.

As a paramedic, Angelica’s husband Tony Essary knew what they were up against.

“It’s hard. I still get emotional from it,” Essary said. “I’ve been on the other side where it doesn’t end well, and I knew the changes that she had.”

"She’s a miracle, and that she’s able to function properly, and just able to live again," nurse Natalie Daniel said.

Now, Angelica is better.

"The comeback I have had is just so fast, and so crazy that all my organs just came back," Essary said.

Their family is overwhelmed by the support. To see the weight of the emotions of her reunion with her nurses and doctors, consider watching the player above.

"They’re just amazing people to care so much," Essary said.

She said her faith helped her pull through.

“I remember being in the hospital and all I wanted to do was see my kids,” Essary said.

When she's not in therapy, Angelica cherishes moments with her loved ones.

“Being home with them for the holidays is definitely a miracle,” Essary said.

One day soon, they hope she'll be able to teach 1st graders again too.

"I think it’s a story of faith and community and God," Essary said. "Every time we would ask people for prayers, it was immediate — the next day we would see results."

