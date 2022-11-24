A mother honors her late homeless son's memory by serving others on Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local bar took a break from serving alcohol on Thanksgiving to open its doors to those experiencing homelessness.

At Doc Holliday's Saloon, they handed out coats to those in need. A man who identified as Latrell said, “It was super super hard to stay alive if you’re outside, and it’s cool to see Broadway doing this.”

Alexandra Koehn Coas at Doc Holliday's Saloon



"We really just like helping people around 2nd Avenue," General Manager William Guarino said.

The event was put on to honor Jared Charles' memory.

"We’re like a family down here, so it was a major loss," Guarino said.

Jared died from a fentanyl overdose while living on the streets according to his mom, Michele Charles.

"Jared was one of a kind, he took the road less traveled I guess you could say," she said. "He was brilliant, he was probably more read than a Rhodes scholar; He got diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, and he would hear voices."

Michele said he went to college in Kentucky on a scholarship, and then his life took a turn.

"Long story short, he was in and out of treatment and did not like the medications that were prescribed for him…the side effects were really devastating, and he ended up being homeless," Charles said.

Shower Up, a mobile hygiene service, was also at the event. This gave the unhoused the opportunity to clean up for the holiday.

Talking to Jared's community helps Michele cope.

"It’s hard to be here right now because this place holds a lot of bittersweet memories, but I’m so honored that Shower Up and Doc Holliday’s are doing this event for the community, for Jared’s community, and they’re honoring him," Charles said.

She hopes by sharing Jared's story his legacy will live on in Music City.

“He had a heart of gold," she said.