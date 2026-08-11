A mother's grief became a movement — now Nashville Peacemakers has a permanent place to grow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A nonprofit dedicated to helping mothers and teens heal from violence has a permanent home.

Nashville Peacemakers officially owns its space in North Nashville, thanks to an anonymous donor — a milestone founder Clemmie Greenlee called a blessing.

"So for me to come back in here and have this house again, it's a blessing to me," Greenlee said.

Greenlee's only son was murdered in 2003.

"But for you to get a phone call saying your child got murdered, that word by itself. And then in my case, shot in the back of the head, that right there, you would never get that out of your head," Greenlee said.

Ten years later, her nephew was also killed in Nashville. Supporting her sister through that loss inspired her to help other mothers grieving their children.

"And that's what made me say, I got to help some other mothers because when nobody else helped me," Greenlee said.

The organization began in 2014 as Mothers Over Murder. It first operated out of the same North Nashville space before a winter storm forced them out. The program has since expanded to help teens as well.

Mentors work with 10 girls and 10 boys each year through programs including Guitars Not Guns, anger management classes and literacy programs.

Treasurer Cindy Montano described the organization's core purpose.

"My elevator pitch is that we are working to end the cycle of violence one person, one child, one family at a time," Montano said. "So much has happened here. So many lives have been changed."

Greenlee said the permanent location means she can be there for the young people who show up.

"Long as they're in that place for me to pick them up when they're being pulled up, that's all that matters to me 'cause that means they want something 'cause they wouldn't have been there at the pick-up spot," Greenlee said.

The goal remains keeping kids off the streets and helping mothers heal.

"We need to bring that peace and that love and that understanding back," Greenlee said.

Greenlee said she hopes the community will embrace the new chapter for Nashville Peacemakers.

"What I want this time is the people to come in and get involved," Greenlee said.

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