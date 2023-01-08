A Nashville classic is closed: Arnold's County Kitchen serves final customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Arnold's Country Kitchen every customer has their favorite order.

"So my favorite go-to is definitely the roast beef, the mashed potatoes, two greens - you can't just get one green, you gotta get both green," said customer Lisa Goe.

But no matter what your order is, customers come back for the same reason.

"I cannot tell you how many times I've been here," said Goe. "They're like a family to me."

That homecooked taste has become a staple in Nashville since 1982.

But as the restaurant prepared to close its doors, customers lined up to savor one last bite from the famous meat and three restaurant on Saturday.

Owner Kahlil Arnold says it was time to step back from the business. "It comes a time when you gotta get back to family."

Arnold said the property is in the process of being sold.

"This is a restaurant that is owned by the community because what has fed us all these years to keep doing this are our customers and they in turn have kept us in business all these years," said Arnold.

But those loyal customers will be happy to hear, Arnold's won't be gone forever. "We are working on other stuff, it's not forever," said Arnold. "I will have another place, if not one - two places."

Until then, customers will have to savor the memories of meals at a Nashville icon.