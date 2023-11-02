A Nashville coffee shop is serving up the 'Will Levis Special' — a mayo mocha

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inside Humphreys Street Coffee Company in Wedgewood-Houston, they've got crafting each cup down to an exact science.

"Getting that perfect texture in the milk," said Olivia Hynden, a barista on staff.

But for a new specialty drink they've concocted, they're holding the cream and replacing it with a very different condiment.

"It is a lot of mayonnaise," said Hynden, holding a big jar in her hands.

Now if you're wondering what the Hellmans is going on here, we need to fill you in on quarterback Will Levis. A few years ago, when he was still at the University of Kentucky and before he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, he posted a TikTok that disgusted the internet.

"Will Levis, quarterback at the University of Kentucky, and I have been known to put mayonnaise in my coffee sometimes," Levis admitted in the video.

"He’s a little bit crazy," said Brian Hicks, founder of Humphreys Street Coffee and the nonprofit that runs it.

The idea of putting mayo in a mocha at the shop initially grossed out Hicks. That is until his team came up with a tasty way to honor the new starting quarterback of the Titans.

"The idea sort of turned my stomach, but in fact — if you taste the mocha that they made, with the special syrup that they created, it’s actually really good," said Hicks.

NewsChannel 5 certainly stirred up some doubters in our quest to get someone to try the Mayo Mocha.

"I think it’s pretty nasty, honestly," said Madeigh Reust, a customer at Humphreys Street.

"I feel like it doesn’t belong in a drink," said Hannah Rady, another customer.

But after spreading it on thick with some other customers, we found some willing taste testers. "I think because you told me it has mayo in it, I can kind of tell, but honestly, it’s not terrible. It almost has a sweet, almost coconut-y flavor," said Zacarais Negron, who was getting some work done at the coffee shop.

"It’s pretty good, pretty good, real smooth," said Zachary Bitterling, who ordered a Mayo Mocha without our prompting.

To be clear, Humphreys Street doesn't plan on making this a permanent item on the menu. The special will be discontinued after Friday Nov. 3. But maybe they'll reconsider if Levis keeps winning for the two-tone blue? After all, unlike making their coffee, winning in the NFL isn't an exact science.

"I mean if it’s helping Will, we have to join in," said Reust.

Purchasing a coffee, with or without mayonnaise, benefits the nonprofit that runs the coffee shop — Harvest Hands Community Development Corporation. "We exist for the mission to create jobs and opportunities for kids in an under-resourced neighborhood," Hicks said. "We have students who roast coffee, we have students who brew coffee."

We should also note, Will Levis told the Tennessean the night he was drafted by the NFL that the mayo in the coffee stunt was a big joke. He actually likes his coffee with cream and sugar.