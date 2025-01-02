A Nashville couple isn't getting their mail after doing everything right to change their address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of us count on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver our bills, prescriptions, greeting cards and other items we find important.

That's why when we heard a couple wasn't getting their mail after doing everything right to change their address, we went directly to those who could fix it.

Alicia Barnes and her fiancé moved to a new place on Dec. 1. They submitted change of address forms in November and received confirmations from USPS a couple of weeks later. Even then, most of their mail is never delivered.

"[My fiancé] gets notifications on his phone when mail is supposed to be here," said Alicia Barnes. "I have mail listed on my phone where we were supposed to have mail here and the dates when it was supposed to be delivered."

The couple is subscribed to Informed Delivery, which is a USPS service that gives you a preview of your day's mail and packages.

According to Barnes, workers at the 37212 post office have given them several reasons mail is missing, including that their mailman is sick or off, and they don't deliver to their address because it is an Airbnb.

According to a city database, 18 units in their building, including their own, were at one point permitted to be used as short-term rentals. Their unit has not been permitted for use as a short-term rental since March 2024.

The couple is renting their unit on a year-long lease, and apparently, their landlord never requested to stop mail delivery to their mailbox.

"I have gone through all avenues to get any and all help. I just want my mail, I want what belongs to me," Barnes said.

In their first answer to me, the Postal Service said they would monitor this situation until it is resolved. In a second email, a spokesperson said everything the station gets is being delivered, although we know that is not the case. The initial statement is below.

“As an integral part of the communities we serve, the U.S. Postal Service strives every day to provide excellent service to our valued customers. Local postal officials have taken immediate steps to address this specific situation. We will continue to monitor progress daily to ensure the matter is fully resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of our valued customers.” Strategic Communications Specialist, United States Postal Service

So what can you do in this situation?

One option is to sign up for General Delivery. This mail service is typically for those without a permanent address. It allows you to pick up mail at a nearby post office that accepts General Delivery. It is important to keep in mind that some locations may charge fees, or have restrictions.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.