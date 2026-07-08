A Nashville grandfather demands video evidence after grandson killed by National Guard soldiers in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville grandfather is demanding answers after his 20-year-old grandson was shot and killed by Tennessee National Guard soldiers during a crime-fighting patrol in Memphis.

Tyrin Johnson was killed early Sunday morning during an encounter involving the Memphis Safe Task Force, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

His grandfather, Evaniel Johnson, says the family wants investigators to release video evidence before people rush to judgment.

"Please just show me the video," Evaniel Johnson said. "And if the video shows something different, I lay down, I say it's okay."

According to the TBI, Memphis police officers were pursuing Tyrin Johnson on foot around 4 a.m. Sunday after he allegedly fired shots in the area. Soldiers assigned to the Memphis Safe Task Force joined the chase. Investigators said the encounter escalated, and two National Guard soldiers opened fire, killing him. No officers or soldiers were injured.

TBI said Tyrin Johnson did not appear to have a criminal history beyond several traffic violations.

Before his death, Evaniel Johnson said his grandson was focused on building a future in Nashville and Memphis. A former student at Tennessee State University, Tyrin Johnson had been working with a development company involved in affordable housing projects in Memphis.

"He was working with a development company that was trying to invest a million dollars in the city of Memphis, trying to change people's lives, and doing affordable housing," Evaniel Johnson said.

The family says Tyrin Johnson lived in Nashville and planned to return to school while learning the family's construction and home development business. His grandfather said he had recently given him responsibility for managing his first renovation project in Nashville.

"It's taken a toll on us," Evaniel Johnson said. "I work so hard for them to be able to have generational wealth, to be able to do things that some people are dreaming about doing."

Evaniel Johnson, a former Davidson County sheriff's deputy, said he taught his grandson how to responsibly handle firearms and acknowledged that Tyrin carried a gun for protection. Still, he said the family needs to see evidence of what happened.

"If the video shows Tyrin pointed a gun, I can begin to understand what happened," Evaniel Johnson said. "I have nothing against them. What I have is that if you made a mistake — if you got trigger-happy or your response time or whatever — just be honest."

The Tennessee National Guard said in a statement that it is working closely with law enforcement partners and the TBI and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

The TBI said Sunday's shooting marks the sixth use-of-force investigation involving Memphis' Safe Task Force.

The family plans to meet with an attorney this week as they continue seeking answers.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.