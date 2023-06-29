A Nashville native builds bridges between young kids and police officers through this nonprofit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville native Nasir Cook is not only grateful for the life he has built for himself but also determined to give back to his community.

As a cornerback playing football at Princeton University, he has achieved personal success.

Now, he aims to make a difference in the lives of young kids and build relationships between urban youth and law enforcement through his nonprofit organization, The Nashville Youth Initiative.

Cook says police officers can get a lot of negative attention, and this can influence how young kids perceive them. He thinks by starting at a young age and helping children build relationships with police officers, they can create positive interactions.

Cook recognizes the importance of breaking down barriers and fostering trust between these two groups.

Throughout the week, around 30 students from Metro Nashville Public Schools have had the opportunity to participate in various activities at Cook's alma mater, Montgomery Bell Academy, at camp.

These activities range from sports to speech writing, each designed to encourage the students to dream big and excel in life.

Cook believes that public speaking skills are crucial for success in the future, and he wanted to emphasize this aspect during the camp.

Cook and his fellow counselors helped students put their speeches together.

One seventh-grade student, Nayoni Stoxstill, initially felt apprehensive about speaking in front of others, fearing that she might be laughed at while doing so. However, with perseverance and support from the camp, she was able to overcome her fears and deliver a speech.

MNPD officers were also at the camp. They played on sports teams with the students and helped with their speeches. Stoxstill expressed her appreciation, stating that having the officers there helped her feel safer.

While Cook spends most of the year at Princeton University pursuing his football career, he remains committed to being a role model for the children involved in The Nashville Youth Initiative.

Cook also provided transportation for all the students involved this week, ensuring that barriers such as distance or lack of transportation do not hinder their participation.

To learn more about Cook's nonprofit, click here.