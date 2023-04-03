A Nashville woman serves as local graveyard guardian angel for families who lost a child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman offers customized grave site decor to families who have lost children in tragedies for free.

"I offer free arrangements for families who have lost a child. I make them customized to whatever the child likes. I do their favorite colors that they were into different characters or anything that would make it unique and personal for the family is what I do," explained Kaylee Lunsford who started Kaylee's Floral Designs in 2021.

Her nephew passed away in 2003 and she watched her family grieve.

"One of the things that we always done was we'd come to the cemetery and we'd bring flowers, every holiday, every special event, anything that was going on in our lives, we would try to incorporate him," explained Lunsford. "So, once I got older, I became in charge of all my families for arrangements and I just fell in love with floral. It's something that I enjoy doing. It has helped me with my grieving process with losing my nephew."

Seeing how the arrangements helped her family, she decided to reach out to families who had gone through the tragic loss of a child.

Claire Kopsky A local family has been working with Kaylee Lundsford for more than a year to make custom designs for their 7-year-old family member's grave.

"Every little detail gets noticed by these families. And that's what makes—that's what makes it so special," explained Lunsford.

She builds a relationship with the families and follows up throughout the year making arrangements for holidays such as Easter, Halloween, and Christmas.

On the whole, she makes the arrangements for local Nashville families, but there have been a few exceptions.

"I was making a solar-powered Christmas tree and I knew that the six-month anniversary of the Uvalde shooting was coming up and I wanted to do something to help those families," said Lunsford. "So I reached out to a few of the families and I asked if I can make a Christmas tree for them. And they were very happy to receive it."

Claire Kopsky Lunsford works with each family to choose designs for holidays that match the child's interests.

After The Covenant School shooting, Lunsford said she was heartbroken to hear of another tragedy.

"If there's anything that I can do, I'd be willing to offer my service for them. It would be an honor to help to create something that they can cherish," said Lunsford. "And if there's any other children here in Nashville, or any parents who are in need of any are in need of any floral arrangements, they can get in contact with me and I'd be happy to help."

To get in touch with Lunsford to inquire about grave site decor for a loved one, email her at kayleefloraldesign@gmail.com.

Claire Kopsky Kaylee's Floral Designs works with families for many holidays to create customized designs at their loved ones grave sites.