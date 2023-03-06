A new bill could make way for more storm shelters in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee House is set to vote on a bill dealing with storm shelters Monday.

Lawmakers have heard from meteorologists, including our own at NewsChannel 5, that churches were worried about liability if they open during a storm. This bill would make it clear they will not be at risk for liability.

It is a fair concern from different charity organizations if something happens to someone taking refuge during a storm.

All in all, the bill is simply clarifying a law that passed about two years ago.

Our own Heather Mathis covered this issue in-depth in 2021, specifically the lack of shelters worrying emergency leaders and how nearby Alabama is able to offer more storm shelters across their state due to their laws.

"Hopefully this will help get the word out that when there's a severe weather event, people have a place to go," Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville, said.