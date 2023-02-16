A new bill proposes changes to the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill could keep scholarship money flowing for early college graduates who are moving forward with their education.

The change would be for those receiving the scholarship. If they graduate early with their bachelor's degree and move on to another program, they can keep getting that money.

However, there are some specifics. The student would have to move on to their next program, like a master's degree, within three months of getting their bachelor's.

"In the amount received by the student for the last semester in which the student was making satisfactory progress in the course of study that culminated with the student earning the student's first baccalaureate degree," the bill said, regarding how much they will get.

It will only last for however long they would have gotten the scholarship if they did not finish early.

The HOPE scholarship for a four-year university starts at $2,250 for the first two years and then jumps to $2,850 for the last two. There is also money for two-year schools.

There are some requirements to be eligible: The student needs to live in Tennessee, graduate from an eligible school, score a 21 on their ACT, have a 3.0 or higher and more.