A new store in Franklin is introducing a 'less lethal' weapon to protect yourself

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've never heard of "less lethal" weapons, you're not alone — but that's exactly what's at the center of a new store in town.

Byrna Technologies in Franklin is introducing a self-defense weapon that doesn't take a life.

The non-lethal pistol, powered by CO2, is made to protect the shooter or stop a crime without killing someone.

The launcher can fire rounds of polymer, pepper or tear gas.

"It looks like a gun, but it is not technically a gun," explained CEO Bryan Ganz. "The idea is simply to stop somebody to give you time to get away, to call the police."

Nashville is no stranger to gun violence. We see shootings take lives throughout the year. While the best way to diffuse a situation is often by using words or walking away, this could be another alternative to a real gun.

"If I can use this before I have to use lethal force, I want to use this," said store manager Sam Letherer.

The company says it's stopped 4,000 crimes and is used by 300 U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The impact of a polymer round hurts like a paintball would hurt you, but Ganz says you're fine 30 minutes later.

Unlike a real gun, you don't need a license, a permit, or a background check to purchase one.

