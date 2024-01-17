A new Storm 5 Alert: Winter weather advisory in effect until Friday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frigid temperatures are in no hurry to move out, and as another system heads this way, the concern for more winter weather also arrives.

The Storm 5 Alert will run from Thursday at 11 a.m. until Friday at 12 p.m.

WTVF

You’ll wake up to temperatures in the teens and 20s Thursday morning. But by midday as this next system arrives, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky lasting until 9 a.m. Friday.

WTVF

Around lunch time we will likely see snow moving into parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. As temperatures flirt with freezing temps, we will see that snow change over to freezing rain and sleet. By sunset on Thursday, everything should change back over to snow. Patchy snow will continue overnight into early Friday.

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF