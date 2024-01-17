Watch Now
News

Actions

A new Storm 5 Alert: Winter weather advisory in effect until Friday afternoon

snow2wx.png
WTVF
snow2wx.png
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 16:20:36-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frigid temperatures are in no hurry to move out, and as another system heads this way, the concern for more winter weather also arrives.

The Storm 5 Alert will run from Thursday at 11 a.m. until Friday at 12 p.m.

snow1wx.png

You’ll wake up to temperatures in the teens and 20s Thursday morning. But by midday as this next system arrives, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky lasting until 9 a.m. Friday.

snow3wx.png

Around lunch time we will likely see snow moving into parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. As temperatures flirt with freezing temps, we will see that snow change over to freezing rain and sleet. By sunset on Thursday, everything should change back over to snow. Patchy snow will continue overnight into early Friday.

snow4wx.png
snow5wx.png
snow6wx.png
snow7wx.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather