A new survey needs you. How you can help solve Nashville's traffic problems.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the last few years, a few minutes has probably been added to many Nashvillians' commutes.

In fact, according to a new study in 2021, Nashvillians spent an average of 43 hours in traffic. But experts say it doesn't need to be that way.

"This is an important moment to think carefully about how we provide options for people to move around downtown, but also how to come into and get out of downtown," said Jennifer Wieland with Nelson\Nygaard Consulting Associates.

Wieland is helping NDOT, WeGo, TDOT and the Nashville Downtown Partnership tackle traffic in the downtown area through a project known as Connect Downtown.

The goal is to analyze every mode of transportation and see what's working and what isn't.

"Nashville has seen tremendous growth over the last decade for sure, but over the last few years in particular. We've got nearly 14,000 residents downtown, more jobs, more construction, more visitors," she said.

The beginning of the work has started.

"We've got to think about the person who is commuting home from a job at a bar or a restaurant at 3 a.m., and the person that is coming to work at a downtown office at 7 a.m.," Wieland said.

She said fixing Nashville's traffic issues can only happen if they hear directly from people impacted by it. She said people can help create solutions by filling out a survey.

"It takes five minutes. Tell us what you think. Help us understand how to choose the projects, the programs, that are going to make the biggest difference for you and the ways that you need to move right now," she said.

You can find a link to the survey HERE.