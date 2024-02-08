A new trial date has been set in the Casada, Cothren on federal bribery charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A trial date has been set for the case involving Cade Cothren, the one-time chief of staff to former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada.

The trial for both Casada and Cothren is expected to last three weeks and begin on November 6. On Thursday, a motion to dismiss was denied in federal court.

In August 2022, Casada and Cothren were indicted on numerous charges including conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee asked a judge to reset the upcoming fraud and bribery trial.

Both Casada and Cothren have pleaded not guilty.