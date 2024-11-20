A police-backed security camera program on private property is struggling to pass Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The tools that help police keep us safe are something we all care about.

This fall, we've reported several times on FUSUS, a system Metro Nashville Police want to use in their crime-solving.

Public safety cameras act as another set of eyes for police. With FUSUS, police could quickly access private security cameras they have permission to view. In their real-time crime center, when a crime is occurring, Metro Police can pull up a nearby public safety camera and tell officers in that area what they're seeing. There are 140 public safety cameras in Davidson County.

Using a platform called FUSUS, Metro Police can access public and private cameras using the same system. Police can only see cameras on private property where the owner volunteered to participate.

The contract has had a lot of trouble passing the Metro Council. At Tuesday's meeting, people voiced concerns about how the Trump administration might use FUSUS.

"FUSUS includes the infrastructure that could easily and quickly expand surveillance," said Sabina Mohyuddin, Executive Director at the American Muslim Advisory Council. "It doesn't include facial recognition, yet, but I don't doubt that that will follow because it is an add-on to the FUSUS system."

A vote on FUSUS was deferred one more meeting.

Metro Council Member At Large Zulfat Suara does not want it to pass.

"Given the way it's presented now, Metro Nashville Police is doing everything they can to make sure that the surveillance part of it is controlled as best as they can," said Zulfat Suara. "The problem is the times. This conversation three months ago may look even different, but because of where we are, and because of the promise of what is to come, we can't take any chances."

According to Metro Police, they would not be importing video continuously, just picking clips they think could help solve a crime.

The owners of 1,300 cameras in Davidson County have already registered with FUSUS.

