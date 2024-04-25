A race for parking options for St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

NASHVILLE, TENN (WTVF) — As the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon gears up to take over the streets of Nashville, participants and organizers alike are bracing themselves for a unique challenge: parking.

Some could say Nashville has very limited parking spaces, the influx of thousands of marathon attendees will undoubtedly put a strain on the city's parking infrastructure. Traditionally, parking at Nissan Stadium has been a convenient option for marathon goers, but this year, due to ongoing construction, that option is off the table.

"We've run many marathons together, and now we're going to be running half marathons together," shared Danielle Rosenberg, one of the participants gearing up for the event.

For many, like David Burka, the marathon holds a special significance. "This is my 25th year in a row. I'm a legacy runner and actually, I ran it two years before it started as a big event," Burka said.

However, as the marathon excitement builds, so does the challenge of finding suitable parking spaces. Without the option of Nissan Stadium parking, participants are advised to explore alternative options such as downtown garages. Shuttles and train rides will also be available to alleviate the parking crunch.

"We are partnering with Old Town Trolley so they are doing a shuttle service that people can pre-purchase a ticket for. We've also partnered with SpotHero so they can pre-purchase parking spots in downtown garages," said Alyssa Updegrave, operations manager for the event.

To ensure a smooth experience for participants, organizers are urging everyone to plan.

"To ease people's minds before race day, we just really want people to have a plan, and we have the information here and are happy to provide it for them," Updegrave said.

For those seeking more information on parking and shuttle options, organizers have set up dedicated booths at the Music City Center.

As Nashville braces for the energetic throngs of marathon enthusiasts, one thing is clear: while the race through the streets will be exhilarating, the real challenge might just be finding a spot to park.

If you're planning on driving anywhere near downtown this weekend, be sure to follow our traffic guide!

