A red food dye will be banned from TN public schools. Why, and what should you know?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The foods that appear on your child's tray at lunchtime might look different in the coming years.

In April, the Tennessee General Assembly voted to ban food dye Red 40 from public schools and charter programs across the state. It would not include vending machines or concessions, but it might affect products like strawberry milk, yogurt, or Jell-O being served.

Red 40 is a dye that makes certain foods bright and appealing but does not provide any nutritive value. You can find it in cake, ice cream, milk, sodas, chips, and many other foods kids love.

Lawmakers have cited research and reports from the Cleveland Clinic, the National Library of Medicine, and the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, which claim Red 40 contains a known carcinogen and may have links to hyperactivity and depression in children.

Registered dietitian Samantha White says food dyes are generally considered safe, though there is data that shows the potential downsides of Red 40.

"There have been links that show aggressive behavior in children, so some children are sensitive to food dyes. Again, most children are not," she said.

That's why she says it's always good to check your ingredients to know what you're putting in your body.

"We do need more research before we start banning things from our school systems, but it is a good idea to limit those food additives, limit added sugars, limit added dyes," explained White.

Tennessee is not alone. States like West Virginia and Virginia have passed similar bans, and the US Department of Health and Human Services has a plan to phase out food dyes like Red 40.

The Tennessee ban will go into effect in August of 2027.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.