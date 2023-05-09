A religious restoration: historic west Nashville church raising funds to make repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A visit to St. Andrew's Anglican Church can feel like a step back in time. "Nashville is a historic place, it's a wonderfully historic place and I believe this is a hidden gem," said Fr. Dan Kinkead.

From its chandeliers to its stained glass windows, most of the church looks as it did nearly 100 years ago.

"So it's these things, it's the small things that remind me of the past," Kinkead said.

Built in 1930, the "little stone church with red doors" located at the corner of Park Ave. and 46th Ave. North was sold in 1965.

"It's been an anchor in this community and we want to bring it back," Kinkead said.

So to bring it back, St. Andrew's just bought it back. Now Kinkead is on a mission to resurrect the church to its former glory. "We need new carpet, new alter rails, new furnishings."

But upgrading a historic building doesn't come cheap - it's estimated to cost more than $100,000. Still, Kinkead has faith in the Lord and the community to raise the funds necessary to make it happen.

"We're doing everything we can to do fundraising, to get grants, to do anything that we can to see this building back up to where it is," said Kinkead.

St. Andrew's may be back, but he said it's mission has always stayed the same. "So our work is with people on the margins and just making a place that everyone who walks through those doors feels welcome and loved at all times."

Kinkead hopes with restorations made today, St. Andrew's will stay around for another 100 years to come.

"It's just really kind of cool that we're in this historic space and I just want Nashville to know it's just so amazing and it's going to be more amazing the more we do."

Those interested in donating or helping with rebuilding efforts can simply reach out to St. Andrew's Anglican Church here.