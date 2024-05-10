'A small town comes together': getting supplies to people after the Maury Co. storms

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — During Wednesday’s storms, Maury County was among those hit the hardest.

While homes were destroyed and a life was lost, much of the community came together to find a way to help.

Thursday afternoon, local churches and organizations like Convoy of Hope and Mercy Chefs gathered at Howell Elementary School to provide or deliver food, water and supplies to storm victims.

“We just gotta do what we can to help,” explained one volunteer, Josh Francis.

“[These are] people that we see at church, this is the people we see in the grocery store when we’re out shopping, it’s family,” added another, Eric Mccandless. “We know we can’t rebuild their house, but at least we can help get them through a few nights.”

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Columbia fire officials confirmed 105 homes in Maury County were affected — 40 of them majorly damaged or destroyed.

One woman, Cheryl Lovett, died at the hospital. Four more were hurt, one very seriously.

After a rigorous search Thursday, complete with search dogs and teams from Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, Lebanon and more, there are no more people they found hurt.

For those who have had life shaken up, volunteers are there to help out where they can.

“It goes to show you how a small town comes together,” said Mccandless.

County officials add there will be a check-in area for volunteers, contractors and affected residents at Randolph Howell Elementary school. They will be there every day starting at 7 a.m.