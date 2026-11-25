NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nashville Banner) — This story was originally published November 20, 2026, by the Nashville Banner. Sign up for their newsletter.

On Sept. 3, Dylan Hinson learned that his father, Terry, had been killed at CoreCivic’s Hardeman County Correctional Facility. Reports that there had been a death at the West Tennessee prison first appeared in posts on a Facebook group for people with loved ones incarcerated there. Soon, group members messaged Dylan’s aunt to share what they’d heard from their sons, brothers or husbands inside. Then a prison official called the family with the news. Terry Hinson had been found dead in his cell.

“They said they believed he’d been murdered and that they were looking into it,” Dylan told the Banner by phone from Florida. “Outside of that really, it was just kind of that someone would be in touch.”

But the family has heard little else from prison officials in the months since, Dylan Hinson said. Other men incarcerated at the prison told them that his father’s dead body had been left in the cell for hours after it was discovered. After an autopsy, Dylan’s aunt paid to have the body embalmed and flown to Florida so the family could have a memorial service. But the family hadn’t been warned about the condition it was in.

“By the time the funeral home in Florida got him, they were like, ‘You do not want an open casket, you don’t want to see this,’” Dylan recalled.

He did see it, though, viewing his father’s face on behalf of the family so they could decide what to do.

“That’s the last image I have of him.”

Terry Hinson, who was serving a 12-year sentence for theft and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, is one of at least four incarcerated men who have been killed at the prison this year. Robert Roysden, 45, who’d been convicted of second-degree murder, was reportedly killed on May 2. In August, the Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed to area news outlets that 46-year-old Jonathan Fleming — a previously convicted sex offender serving a sentence for registration violations — had been killed by another incarcerated man. Most recently, 29-year-old Chris Thurman, who’d been convicted of raping a child, was confirmed dead, with other people incarcerated at Hardeman reporting that he’d been killed by a cellmate.

Previous killings at the prison in 2024 and 2022 have also prompted lawsuits and investigations. CoreCivic also operates three other prisons in the state, which have themselves produced a steady stream of stories about violence and disorder.

“Any loss of life in our care is deeply concerning, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones impacted by these tragic events,” a spokesperson for the company told the Banner in a statement.

They went on to say that “the safety and well-being of the people in our care and our staff is our top priority” and outlined how they respond to “serious incidents” at the prison: “our staff respond to secure the area, provide or summon emergency medical care, notify our government partners at Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and cooperate fully with investigative efforts of TDOC and appropriate law-enforcement authorities.” They disputed the suggestion that there is an ongoing crisis at Hardeman in light of the series of killings.

“We take every death and every act of violence at HCCF seriously,” the statement said. “We would not minimize the significance of these incidents. At the same time, we would not characterize the facility as being in a ‘crisis’ based on allegations or incidents that remain the subject of individual investigative and medical-review processes. Because investigations into individual deaths involve TDOC, law enforcement and medical review, we need to be careful not to characterize the cause or manner of a specific death before those processes are complete. We also want to respect the privacy of the individuals and families involved.”

But Dylan Hinson said even privately, CoreCivic and Hardeman officials have been little help to him and his family. He said he’s been in touch with a TDOC investigator working on the case, but that officials at the prison, like an assistant warden who yelled at him over the phone, have been confrontational.

“I just told her, ‘I don’t know what your issue is with me at this point in time,’” he said, recalling the recent phone call. “‘I’m not in prison. I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m trying to get answers. It’s your prison’s fault that I’m dealing with what I’m dealing with.’”

He said he understands that the results of the internal investigation have been passed on to the local district attorney’s office, but that no charges have been announced. When asked about his relationship with his father and who Terry Hinson was beyond his criminal history, Dylan paused. When he started to speak again, the complicated emotions he described were evident in his voice.

His dad “wasn’t dealt the best hand of cards” in life, he said. He’d been through a lot as a child, Dylan said — abuse and neglect and the pressure of survival at a young age. His parents had been literally and figuratively absent, and he repeated the pattern. Recalling his own childhood, Dylan said his father was in and out of jail and prison. But when he was present, he loved the best he could. After every payday, he’d come home with a gift for his son. But then, at some point, he would be gone again.

“I didn’t want that for me, and I wish he would’ve made different choices,” Dylan said. “But at the same time — I don’t know what to tell you to write where it doesn’t sound like he’s a piece of garbage, because he wasn’t. I think he genuinely had a good heart. He cared the best way he knew how.”

In adulthood, Dylan said, he has found grace and compassion for the father he had as well as the resolve to go a different way. He was the first person on his father’s side of the family to graduate high school, he said, and he is now a father himself. During their last in-person conversation, his dad told him he was proud of him.

Now, as the family looks for action from the legal system, they are among the ever-expanding community of people who fear their slain loved ones will not be seen as victims worthy of mourning because their killing took place in a prison.

“Obviously, he was in prison; he did bad things,” Dylan said. “He needed to serve the time, I get that. But he wasn’t just like a piece of garbage.”

This article first appeared on Nashville Banner and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.