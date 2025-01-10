A Spring Hill's six-year-old cashier kiddo has been promoted (sort of) at her parents' butcher shop

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of our favorite stories from last year was about a little six-year-old working the register at her parents' butcher shop in Spring Hill.

This story was not only a big hit with you all, but our newsroom loved it too! I've stayed in touch with Abigail's family. They sent photos when she finally lost a tooth that had been bugging her during our first trip. Now, it appears she's been promoted (sort of) at Light Hill Meats and I had to go see it for myself.

“Her being the oldest daughter, she is taking on the responsibility of learning things quickly," said Abigai's mom, Lauren Neale.

We didn't mention this in the first story, but Abigail is the oldest daughter of Ben and Lauren Neale. As far as taking the responsibility, now she's teaching sisters Elizabeth (5) and Sarah (2) how to use the register.

I can keep writing, but everything you need to see is in the player above.

Do you have a positive story you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.