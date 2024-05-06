A Storm 5 Alert is in effect from Tuesday until Thursday morning. Here's what you need to know.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple rounds of storms are expected now through Thursday morning with the intensity of the storms increasing with each round.

We'll be under a continuous S5A starting Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. Both days will have two main rounds of storms, one in the morning and again overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday.

Tuesday the main risk is wind/hail.

Wednesday all hazards are possible, especially with the overnight threat Wednesday into Thursday morning. That means wind, hail, tornadoes, and flooding are all possible.

Wednesday’s threat will be the greatest of the two days as a good portion of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather, while the rest of the area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Storms that form Wednesday into early Thursday morning run a risk for tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

