A taste of summer for the Mid-South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What’s known as a “Ridge of High Pressure,” or “The Ridge,” is building into the Mid-South and will make for a summer-like feel to our temperatures for part of the week.

WTVF

High temperatures will flirt with records, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, as dry conditions and a southerly wind dominate our forecast.

If you were hoping to get out this evening to mow the lawn, or work in the garden you are in good shape. In fact, much of this week remains dry as rain chances will not return until late Friday and into the weekend.

WTVF

This dry pattern also means our pollen count will climb the next several days. So if you have allergies it is recommended you remember to take the allergy medicine to help out the next several days.