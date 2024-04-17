A temporary fix for families impacted by third grade and fourth grade retention laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A temporary fix is coming for families impacted by the third grade and fourth grade retention laws.

Under the current law, fourth graders who don't score well enough on the Language Arts portion of the TCAP test -- would be at risk of having to repeat the fourth grade with no other alternatives.

But the Tennessee House and Senate have now passed an alternative option for fourth graders this year and next year.

"A conference will be convened with a student’s parents, teacher and principal to decide if a student will be promoted," said Republican Sen. Jon Lundberg from Bristol. "This option will only apply to the current and next school year."

If the parent, teacher and principal all agree that the student should pass onto the fifth grade, the student can do so as long as they agree to 180 days of tutoring during their 5th grade year.

As you heard Sen. Lundberg say the rule change only applies to this year's group of fourth graders and next year's.

He says that's because those two age groups were impacted the most by the pandemic.