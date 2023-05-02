A thief stole money from the Estill Springs Little League concession stand, but not their spirit

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than $500 in cash and thousands of dollars in equipment were stolen from a concession stand in Estill Springs.

With only a few weeks left in the baseball season, the community is rallying around the little league program.

"Friday night was unbelievable. 'Keep the change' [they said]. 'We're so sorry'," said Patti Davis.

Barely 48 hours after the concession stand that serves three baseball fields on game nights was broken into, the community had donated enough money for the program to break even.

Sometime between 9:15 p.m. on April 25 and 1:30 p.m. on April 26, a burglar entered the concession stand. The person cut wires to several security cameras inside and outside the building, took the equipment and the hard drive in addition to $540 inside a hidden cash box.

Davis thinks the burglar had been watching the place because the money was in a concealed area.

"It crushes us," said Davis.

Since the break-in, the entire police department has pitched in to help the investigation. The mayor has also paid the concession stand a visit.

"This is a home away of home," said Laura Ruff. "Like we pour our hearts into this place for these kids to have a good ball season. Every penny that we make in the concession stand goes back into these children."

Anyone with information about the burglary should call the Estill Springs Police Department. A towing company in the area pledged a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

A few weeks ago, someone broke into the concession stand at the Winchester Little League field and took $400. Police say the two events could be connected.