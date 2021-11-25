A thousand free meals served to senior citizens on Thanksgiving

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of free meals were served to senior citizens and those in need at Donelson Café & Catering on Thanksgiving.

Celebrating Thanksgiving without family can be lonely. That’s why the café owners opened their doors to the community.

"It started with, 'if you don’t have a place, a plate, come eat with us,' and it’s just taken off from there, and we’re very blessed to be able to do this,"Mark Dickerson said, "To give back to our community because they give so much to us.”

In the pouring rain, they coordinated to-go orders. Mark is thankful for the donations and volunteers that made it happen. "The outpouring from this community, it’s just wonderful," Dickerson said.

Mardy Smith brought Dorris Brooks to get lunch. "It’s really great for the community," Smith said, "I think it’s awesome.”

The pandemic was hard on a lot of people. Howard Tudor loves being able to mingle again.

"It was isolating, and then we got our first shot," Tudor said, "It’s great for all these senior people, and the people who don’t have homes, or don’t have anyone, and can come in here and eat, and make it an all-day thing."

He said the ham and fixins were delicious, and he has a lot to be thankful for. Tudor said, "That’s number one: my health, and hope it don’t go down from here. I hope I keep climbing."

As the event came to an end, a board filled up with notes on why people are thankful this holiday season.