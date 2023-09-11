'A tragic reminder': After her abuser went to jail, he didn't serve his full sentence. He then killed her.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brooke Howard, a woman known for her love for her family, friends, and life itself died last week, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

The 41-year-old mother and grandmother had endured a long journey as a victim of domestic violence, repeatedly reaching out to law enforcement for help.

Friends and colleagues of Brooke Howard remember her as a beacon of love and positivity.

She loved her sons, her grandson, and anyone fortunate enough to enter her life.

"Her smile, her laugh, her hugs — you just felt her love," said Laquise Johnson, a coworker and close friend of Brooke's.

Johnson spoke passionately about Brooke's character and how she radiated love wherever she went.

"She was an amazing mother. She cared deeply for her son and grandson. She excelled as an employee and was a true friend. When she entered a room, her smile lit it up, and we all knew Brooke was in the building," Johnson said.

Last week, Brooke's body was discovered in her Madison apartment.

The investigations indicate that she had been brutally beaten to death. The prime suspect in this case is Brooke's boyfriend, who has since been arrested and charged with her murder.

"Brooke always spoke her mind, and now that she's taken her last breath, there's no more hearing her voice. Someone needs to be her voice, to stand up for her, to seek justice on her behalf," Johnson said.

This wasn't the first time Steven Cosby, Brooke's boyfriend, had allegedly assaulted her.

Recordsshow a history of criminal charges dating back to 2017, with the most recent arrest occurring in 2019.

Many, including Johnson, believe that Brooke was a victim not only of abuse, but also of a criminal justice system that failed to protect her adequately.

Johnson, like many others, wondered why Cosby was released after serving less than four years of a six-year sentence, only to return to harm Brooke just six months after his release.

"No one should have to suffer through abuse, no one, no matter how bad it gets. Brooke's story is a tragic reminder that domestic violence can escalate to horrifying ends," Johnson said.

Johnson has been speaking out about the importance of addressing domestic violence and supporting victims and survivors.

Steven Cosby, the man accused of taking Brooke's life, surrendered to authorities last week at the Downtown Detention Center, facing charges of criminal homicide and evidence tampering.

