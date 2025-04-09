A unique lab in Franklin shines light on global water crisis

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It can be something that many of us simply take for granted: access to clean water. But the fact is that nearly one in four people around the world do not have this vital resource.

Now, a new lab in Franklin is merging technology with storytelling to give an engaging look into the global water crisis.

For many in Williamson County and across America, access to clean water is a given.

“We were born into a world where clean water comes out of taps, where we can take long showers, where we can water our lawns or swim in pools,” explained Charity: Water Founder Scott Harrison.

A 2023 UN report found that around 2 billion people globally lack access to clean and safe drinking water. Charity: Water is trying to change that.

“Our mission is to bring that number down to zero,” said Harrison.

The first-of-its-kind Experience Lab is located at the factory in Franklin.

“When someone comes into the business and takes a tour, we really want it to be fun, interesting, and inspiring to people,” added Harrison.

During your visit, you'll meet people from around the world who are facing these challenges.

“If you don't have clean water as a part of your life, you're sick… you’re wasting time collecting dirty water, your education is impaired, and the local economy is depressed,” said Harrison.

You can also imagine what it might be like to drink from local rivers and discover how you can join the effort to make a difference.

“Charity: Water has a unique model where 100% of all public donations go directly to building water projects all around the world,” added Harrison.

In 18 years, the nonprofit has brought clean water to over 20 million people across 29 countries, making progress toward turning something people assume is a given into a reality.

“We can bring clean water to every single human alive right now, if we had the resources to do that,” said Harrison.

The tours are free, and you can schedule them online.

