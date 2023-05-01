Watch Now
A virtual event aims to turn movement into shoes for those in need

A virtual challenge is using movements like walking, running and swimming to raise money for kids experiencing homelessness nationwide.
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 12:00:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A virtual challenge is using movements like walking, running and swimming to raise money for kids experiencing homelessness nationwide.

"More than 1.5 million American children experience homelessness, and in Nashville, more than 4,000 children lack a stable residence. Every $20 raised through Race4EveryKid can provide a pair of new kicks to a homeless child, allowing them to attend school, try out for a sports team and stay active," Soles4Souls said in a release.

Soles4Souls will run their virtual movement challenge, Race4EveryKid, all month long. This is the third annual Race4EveryKid event.

"Our goal this year is to provide shoes for 12,500 students and that's close to $250,000 that we need to raise, " Tiffany Turner with Soles4Souls said.

You can get involved in three ways: participate as an individual, in a group or by directly donating.

