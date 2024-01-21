A week after the snow first fell and people are still dealing with snowy, icy roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of people have felt trapped at home all week because of the snow and ice, and have called and emailed NewsChannel 5 to let us know their streets still have not been cleared.

East Nashville seems to really be struggling.

Someone sent in a video from their front door camera of a car sliding straight into an abandoned truck. The camera shows the intersection of Preston Drive and Carter Avenue. A dark-colored, mini-SUV slid down the hill coming from the right and it hit the truck hard enough to cause it to slide back a little.

Then over in the Delmas neighborhood, Mike Drassler and his friends decided they would take matters into their own hands.

They were tired of people getting stuck or slipping and sliding down the street. When neighbors saw Mike start shoveling the ice in front of his house the whole neighborhood jumped in to help, and they did a great job working together!

NDOT said it is working through its HubNashville requests to clear streets this weekend, but said it will be a challenge until temperatures rise more because it is too cold for salt.