NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was shot while driving around Nashville Monday night.

One of our reporters found out from police that while driving around looking for help afterwards, the victim came across police working an event at Nissan Stadium and called on them for assistance.

She was then taken by emergency medical services, and her condition is unknown at this time, officials say.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as we have more information.