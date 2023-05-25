AAA activates 'Tow to Go' in Tennessee for Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since it's beginning 25 years ago, the 'Tow to Go' program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Over Memorial Day weekend in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road, AAA is providing a free car service to everyone in Tennessee.

Starting at 6 p.m. on May 26 and ending 6 a.m. May 30, the 'Tow to Go' program provides a dispatch tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The program is available to members and non-members. It is meant to offer a safe ride to drivers and their vehicles to keep them from being impaired.

According to Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA, the goal of the program is to give drivers "no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or impairing medications."

The rides are confidential, and AAA expects to rescue more than 483,000 drivers nationwide.

"However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home," Cooper said.