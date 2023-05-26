Watch Now
AAA expects Tennesseans to travel at record numbers for Memorial Day

Jim Garbee
According to AAA, Tennessee drivers, will save more than $1 at the pump this Memorial Day weekend.
Posted at 9:09 PM, May 25, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The unofficial start to summer is happening this weekend.

Thousands of Tennesseans will be hitting the road and catching a flight.

According to AAA, last year, the state average for a gallon of gas was 4.23 cents. This year experts say it's 3.12 cents.

But for some people, the price drop isn't very noticeable.

"I really don't feel like that; I feel like gas is going up; and keeps going up. And I don't think it's going to go down," driver Cameche Paytton, said.

And while gas prices are lower, other accommodations are getting more expensive.

"So compared to last year, things like your rental car, your hotel, likely your flight is going to be more expensive than what you paid last year," AAA spokesperson, Megan Cooper, said.

Increased costs though are not stopping many people from traveling. In fact, this year, more Tennesseans will be traveling than ever before.

"We are expecting an increase in all modes of transportation. So driving, flying, taking a train, taking a bus. Compared to last year things are going to be a lot busier," Cooper said.

This year, Cooper said, people are also planning to travel longer distances, despite flights being more expensive.

"It's very likely that Tennesseans are starting to take those international trips, probably trips that they have put off for the last few years," she said.

Road trips are still a popular choice though, and according to AAA, the busiest day is expected to be Friday.

