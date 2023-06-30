AAA predicts a record-breaking number of travelers this Fourth of July Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AAA predicts Tennesseans will travel in record numbers this Fourth of July. More than 40 million Americans will fly this Independence Day Weekend.

AAA said the percentage of air travelers will be the highest in nearly 20 years. It predicts an estimated 50 thousand of those travelers will be from Tennessee, which is 5 thousand more than last year.

This is despite the fact that flyers are paying 40 to 50 percent more for flights compared to last year, according to AAA.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day as people get away for a long holiday weekend, so if you are heading to the airport be prepared to see the crowds. Give yourself plenty of time to get here and get through checking in and security.

AAA said airlines are preparing for the surge in demand with more staff and larger planes, but it is always good to expect the unexpected.

To save some time and money, AAA suggested avoiding checking luggage. That also gives you more flexibility if your flight is delayed or canceled.