AAA says Tennessee drivers will spend less on gas this Fourth of July than last year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AAA said more than 43 million people will be on the road this Fourth of July weekend — over a million more people than who were on the road last year. In Tennessee, about 968,000 people will road trip to their holiday destination.

Some good news for Tennesseans and those traveling through the state, gas prices are more than a dollar cheaper than what people were paying last year in Tennessee during the Independence Day weekend.

Tennessee is now the third least expensive market in the nation for gas prices.

However, you should check more than just your gas tank before hitting the road. AAA said it expects to rescue 393,000 stranded drivers over the holiday weekend.

The most common reasons are flat tires, dead batteries, and getting locked out of the car.

So check your car ahead of your trip to make sure it's really ready. Put on your hazards if you have to pull over, or safely make it to a stopping point off a nearby exit, then call for help.

A reminder: everyone needs to follow the move-over law when you see a car pulled over with their hazards.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation luckily will stop construction work over the weekend, so hopefully, there will be less traffic and slowdowns to face on your holiday road trip thanks to that.