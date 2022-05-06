AAA unveils all hybrid and electric car guide for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — For the first time, AAA's car buying guide crowned an electric or hybrid vehicle as the winner in every category.

The 2022 guide was just released, showing the two features people asked for the most were fuel efficiency (80 percent) and more driver-assisted safety features (76 percent).

"Which comes at no surprise with the high gas prices we're seeing lately," said AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper.

AAA engineers tested 62 new cars in 12 categories, including fuel efficiency, driver assisted safety features, handling and ride quality.

These are the winners:

Best overall

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (electric)

Best small

2021 BMW 330e (plug-in hybrid)

Best midsize

2021 BMW 530e (plug-in hybrid)

Best large

2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 4MATIC Sedan (hybrid)

Best pickup

2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew Hybrid 4x4

Best SUV/minivan

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (electric)

Best under $35K

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited

Best $35K-$50K

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st Edition (electric)

Best over $50K

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (electric)

"Our hope is that this guide helps make some of those car buying decisions a little easier and takes some of the guess-work out," Cooper said.

Electric vehicle sales still only accounted for 3-4 percent of new vehicle sales last year, but AAA noted a shift.

"Sales for EV's rose over 80 percent (from 2020 to 2021), so while they're not a huge portion of vehicle sales, it is one category that is growing," Cooper said.

Typical obstacles car buyers cite when discussing hesitancy over going electric includes range anxiety and price. Something AAA noted as well. However, car makers are promising dozens of new, electric models in the coming years, and batteries now can last up to 400 miles.

"You have to take into consideration the long term cost of owning that vehicle," Cooper said, "you may be paying more up front (but) you are saving a little more on maintenance and fueling up."

For the full AAA 2022 Car Guide, click here.